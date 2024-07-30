Nails strewn on Bengaluru's Hebbal ORR, police start probe

Most users stated that this could have been done deliberately by some nearby puncture shops. Some others claimed that this was quite common on the Sarjapura-Marathahalli Road.

“On Saturday afternoon, some passersby alerted our traffic personnel manning the junction about the nails on the road. The nails were found on the corner of the road. As of now, it does not look like a deliberate act. There are no puncture shops in the vicinity. This is the first time such a large quantity of nails has been found. No vehicles were punctured and caused any traffic jam as our personnel picked up all the nails,” said an officer attached to the Jalahalli traffic police station.

If police find anyone behind this, then an FIR under the relevant sections will be registered.