‘Pathetic’, says Lokayukta after inspecting Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital

BENGALURU: Following persistent complaints surrounding the functioning of Victoria Hospital, and to assess the quality of services provided there, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil paid a surprise visit and inspected the facility on Monday, along with Upalokayuktas justices KN Phaneendra and B Veerappa.

Describing the condition of the hospital as ‘pathetic’, Justice Patil highlighted the urgent need for improvements. The inspection covered various departments, including emergency services, outpatient facilities, and in-patient wards. The Lokayukta also scrutinised the pharmacy and sanitary conditions.

During the visit, Justice Patil spoke with patients and their families, to understand their experiences firsthand. Many patients voiced concerns about lengthy waiting periods, inadequate medical supplies, and the overall cleanliness of the premises.

Justice Patil expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of the hospital’s infrastructure. “It is disheartening to see such a crucial medical institution struggling with basic amenities,” he said, further emphasising that the authorities must take immediate action as the government has already released sufficient funds for improvements. The Lokayukta’s inspection also revealed incomplete patient logs and a shortage of essential medical supplies, including Aspirin.

When he questioned the staff about CCTV footage of an incident, where the patient had fallen on the corridor while waiting for treatment, doctors mentioned that the family members and patient were resting and sitting in the corridor due to a lack of space.

Justice Patil instructed the hospital administration to provide a detailed report addressing these findings and proposed measures for improvement. He also caught doctors off-guard for not attending to patients on time and skipping their duty.

Justice Patil, who also inspected the BBMP-run Dasappa Hospital after inspecting Victoria Hospital, promised to conduct follow-up inspections to ensure compliance with the recommended improvements.