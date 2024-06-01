Begur POCSO case: Accused an illegal Bangladeshi migrant

BENGALURU: The man who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Begur police limits, is said to be an illegal Bangladeshi migrant.

According to a source and human rights activist, the accused, Shahin Shaik, was involved in an ATM theft case in Hebbagodi in 2020. Illegal Bangladeshi migrants deliberately get involved in petty crimes and obtain bail to continue to stay in India on the pretext of facing court cases.

According to R Kaleemullah, vice-president of All India Shramik Swaraj Kendra, the accused has three wives, one in Kolkata and two living in sheds in Begur, from where he operates a scrap business. Shaik, a resident of Rayenda village in Bagerhat district in Bangladesh, was arrested by Hebbagodi police on August 28, 2020, in connection with an ATM theft case. He was out on bail soon.

Now, a serious offence under the POCSO Act has been filed against him. His brother Hassan allegedly offered lakhs of rupees to the girl’s family not to pursue the case. Since an FIR was registered and top police officials were informed, Hassan is also missing.

“Some illegal Bangladeshi migrants get involved in petty crimes like theft, trespass, robbery and others deliberately. They get jailed and see it as an opportunity to continue staying in India, as they have multiple court hearings, and in the meantime, they carry on with other illegal businesses,” said the activist.