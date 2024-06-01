Bengaluru: Final two TBMs on Pink Line hit rough terrain

BENGALURU: The final two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) completing tunnelling for Bengaluru Metro's undergound stretch of the Pink Line, from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, have run into rocky terrain. This has forced them to tunnel at just half the usual speed, which makes it impossible to meet the tunnelling deadline of August-September 2024, and a year-end completion appears a possibility now. The 21.26-km line is unlikely to open by the March 2025 deadline announced earlier by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Seven of nine TBMs have completed their jobs, but the last stretch between KG Halli and Nagawara South is still pending. Tunga and Bhadra are still tunnelling on the third and final leg of their journey. When they complete their job, tunnelling on the longest underground corridor of Bengaluru Metro will end. ITD Cementation India is the contractor here.

A Metro source told TNIE, "We have completed 19.66km of 20.99km of tunnelling work for the twin tunnels (Up and Down) which translates to 93.6 per cent of work done. However, both Tunga and Bhadra, drilling parallel, have now encountered rocks. As per the geological report we have, this segment is supposed to have soil but rocks have been found now."