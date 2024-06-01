Echoes of myth & magic

BENGALURU: Originally staged in 1971, Girish Karnad’s classic play Hayavadana is an intricate exploration of identity, desire, and the consequences of manipulating fate. A story about two friends and their shared love interest, the play takes inspiration from German writer Thomas Mann’s The Transposed Heads and ancient Indian literature to critique traditional Indian society. This weekend, veteran thespian and Padma Shri awardee Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry is bringing her interpretation of Hayavadana to the city in collaboration with Bhoomija.

“It’s a play that has always fascinated me. It combines myths, magic, metaphysics, and realism in such a complex and multilayered manner that it becomes a challenge for any director. The play can be seen from so many viewpoints. Is it about love, desire, the search for completeness, motherhood, or human relationships? There are many magical dimensions to this play that are not seen in many other texts,” shares Chowdhry, who is known for her unique style and approach to theatre, which often takes classic texts and roots them in contemporary issues.

“A play as a performative text travels through time and migrates into different spaces. That is why a play becomes a classic because it has the capacity and potential to transform in multiple ways. No two characters can perform the same play in the same manner,” she explains. “The changes I’ve made come from my own understanding of the text, which is not a fixed entity. It’s open to possibilities of change and metamorphosis.”