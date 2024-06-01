Eye on the sky

Obuli Chandran, a science educator and volunteer at the Bangalore Astronomical Society says that while the alignment has been ‘slightly exaggerated’, there are ways to make a good experience out of the celestial event. “Planets are more or less lined all the time, but seeing them together in the sky is rare. Now, not just June 3, but for several upcoming weeks, all the six planets are going to be lined up. These planets will be visible from the lower part of the sky; if you keep going up you will find these planets all before sunrise,” shares Chandran.

However, he adds that some of the planets won’t be easy to spot for various reasons. “By 4.30 in the morning, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn are in the sky but Jupiter and Mercury have not risen yet. And when Jupiter rises by 5.15am, the Sun’s glare is going to be too bright which will make observing the planet difficult. But if you have a very good view of the eastern sky without any buildings, you might be able to capture Jupiter.

Mercury is still out of question because mercury is too faint. It’s a small planet you will most likely miss.” Keerthi Kiran, trustee of Bangalore Astronomical Society agrees, adding, “The crescent moon which will also be visible in the sky will be very close to Mars. So, if people can identify the moon, beside it there will be a small red star which will be Mars. Almost on top of the head, we can see Saturn with the naked eye. But, overall, it might not be a great day to see planetary alignment also because of the cloudy weather in Bengaluru.”

Chandran advises Bengalureans to not lose hope and adds that a month later on July 6, five of the six planets will be visible in the sky. “It will be a new moon so the sky will be clearer. Mercury would have gone further down, so you won’t be able to see it before sunrise but the other five planets, you will be able to spot at 4.30am,” he explains.

Planet watch

Best observation time: 5.30am to 5.45am (Bengaluru)

Jupiter: Low in the sky, but bright, Yet it will be lost in the sun’s glare

Mercury: Faint and will be lost in the sun’s glare

Uranus: Needs a telescope for observation

Mars: Possible to observe with the naked eye and telescope

Neptune: Possible to observe only with a big telescope

Saturn: Even a small telescope can reveal the ring structure