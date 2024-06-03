Two men electrocuted, tractor catches fire in Electronic City

BENGALURU: Two men, who were returning from a Karaga procession, were electrocuted in Electronic City on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Haribabu (25) of Jigani and Ranganatha (30) of Veerasandra.

Police said after the Karaga procession in Hebbagodi ended around 5.30 am on Sunday, the duo headed home in a tractor carrying the palanquin. To make way for the tractor, the two used a stick to lift a power line. Due to the rain, the stick was wet and the youth died on the spot. The tractor also caught fire.

BESCOM lineman dies

A 28-year-old BESCOM lineman was electrocuted while fixing a electric wires on a pole near Rayasandra in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nagaraja, a resident of Halanayakanahalli and hailing from Raichur. He has a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The police said Nagaraja had taken safety measures to fix the wires. But when he climbed the pole, he received an electric shock and fell down, sustaining injuries. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.