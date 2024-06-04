Rave party: Telugu actor Hema arrested by CCB in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Popular Telugu actress Hema, who was wanted in connection with a rave party in Bengaluru, was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Monday, and sent into judicial custody. The 57-year-old appeared before the CCB after two notices were served against her.

The police said she failed to respond satisfactorily to the questions asked during the inquiry after her arrest.

She was taken for a medical examination after which, the actress claimed that police had taken the blood, hair, and urine samples now, and denied the media’s claims that medical tests had determined that she had consumed drugs. She also vented her anger at media persons.

Chandragupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that the actress was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs, giving false name and phone number when the police raided the party, and for having prior knowledge of drugs being supplied at the party and misleading investigating by making video statements.

The police produced her before the magistrate in Anekal, and she was remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, the actress had released a video on social media claiming that she didn’t attend the party. However, police confirmed that the actress made a video at the same farmhouse.

The police also arrested a drug peddler in connection with the case, on Sunday. The peddler was identified as Shariff, a resident of DJ Halli, who allegedly supplied drugs at the rave party.

Out of the 103 people present at the party, 86 people, including actress Hema, and Ashi Roy tested positive for drug consumption. The police served notice to around 20 people. The party was organised at a farmhouse - Sunrise to Sunset Victory, near Electronics City, from May 19 nigt to 20 morning. The sleuths of anti-narcotics wing of CCB, raided the place and arrested five including the party host Vasu, and seized 15 grams of MDMA, and six grams each cocaine and hydro ganja.