From potholes to stench, problems galore on Banashankari Temple Road

BENGALURU: The road stretching from Banashankari bus stand to Sarakki is plagued by multiple problems due to civic apathy, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike. The stretch is riddled with potholes, while BMTC buses are parked haphazardly, blocking the free flow of traffic.

Besides, street vendors, who have occupied the footpaths on both sides of the stretch, hinder entry and exit to the Banashankari Metro station. With over 25 vendors setting up shop near the Metro station, senior citizens find it risky to walk on the footpath.

As if these weren’t enough, the auto drivers compete with BMTC buses in blocking traffic. Further, the area stinks, with people urinating in the open. It should also be noted that the renowned Banashankari Temple is located nearby, and is visited by thousands of devotees annually.

Bhavith, a techie, who commutes via the Banashankari Metro station regularly, said, “There are only two exit points at the Metro station, and commuters enter and exit the station in large numbers. Also, pedestrians face significant challenges walking along the pavements, which are cluttered with stalls selling various goods. With little space left for walking, many are forced to step onto the busy road.”

Vendors throw vegetable peels and other waste on the road and pavements that are left unattended by the BBMP, letting off a foul stench much to the discomfort of pedestrians.

Ravi Kumar, a motorist, said that with autos parked at the entrance of the Metro station and BMTC buses on the road, traffic congestion is inevitable. Rangaswamy, a senior citizen, said the road is so busy that people like him find it difficult to cross, reiterating the urgent need for a skywalk.

The vendors, however, argue that they lack alternative spots to operate their small businesses, and the Palike authorities have not provided them the required space as well. “Over 50 street vendors depend on this stretch for their livelihood. As it is a main hub, it is an ideal location for business,” said Girish, a vendor. No authorities have taken any action, rued another vendor.

When TNIE contacted BBMP South Zone Joint Commissioner Shivakumar, he replied that they will look into the issues and take action.