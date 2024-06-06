I am bored of my life being only about acceptance: Award-winning director Onir

Pine Cone is deeply personal for Onir, conceived during a time of professional frustration. “I made Pine Cone at a time when a film that I was trying to make called We Are got banned by the Ministry of Defence. I was frustrated because it was a film based on a real story. There are many films based on hate that easily get through certification, but mine was about love and it was banned,” shares Onir, adding that he is happy that it led to this movie which recently premiered at the prestigious BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, the biggest LGBTIQ+ festival in Europe.

One of the unique aspects of Pine Cone is its technical execution – it was shot entirely on a phone. Discussing the acceptance of queer themes in Indian cinema, Onir reflects on his previous works, My Brother... Nikhil and I Am for which he was awarded the National Film Award in 2011. While both films were considered ahead of their time, he believes the audience needs to evolve. “There is a certain double standard in our society wherein people are also scared about accepting gay love thinking about what people will think of them.

So the audiences need to understand that their sexuality should not be so fragile that watching a film threatens their identity,” he says, further adding that there is a tendency to fit queer identities within heteronormative frameworks. “While such films are also important, I feel very often, films try to fit us into ideas of family and society’s acceptance. It is okay if your identity is not celebrated by your family, then you make new families which are not biological – people who love you and respect your identity are what make home. As a filmmaker, I am bored of my life being only about acceptance.”

Despite being one of the flag bearers of Hindi queer cinema in the industry, he says that support is still lacking. “In 2005, I made My Brother... Nikhil independently, because it was considered ahead of its time but in 2024, the story just repeats...whatever I do is considered ahead of time and I don’t get the support that my industry should give me. That is the fact, that we are the world’s largest filmmaking country and, if say, that 10 per cent of our population is queer, we don’t even have 1 per cent representation in films,” he says.

Onir, however, remains undeterred. He is committed to pushing boundaries and telling stories that matter. His future projects include an anthology My Melbourne directed by him with Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Imtiaz Ali as well as We Are, which he hopes to complete this year.