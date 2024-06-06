LS defeat in city may hit prospects of Congress BBMP poll hopefuls

BENGALURU: With the defeat of Congress in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru, workers and leaders from the party have demanded that some former corporators and leaders who had taken the responsibility for campaigning should be asked to step down, making way for loyal and honest workers.

Rajeev Gowda, the defeated candidate from Bangalore North, said it was a failure of collective leadership and also, the BJP-JDS coalition helped in the consolidation of anti-Congress votes. Mansoor Ali Khan, who gave jitters to PC Mohan in Bangalore Central, claimed that poor election management at the Mahadevapura Assembly segment led to his defeat.

With these results, sources said, Bengaluru North Congress president Abdul Wajid and Bengaluru Central president Uday Kumar may find it difficult to get tickets to contest the upcoming BBMP elections as they failed to connect with party workers across the constituency. “Both leaders are not well connected with workers in other segments and have not grown beyond their respective wards. Giving them responsibility proved costly to the party,” Congress workers said.