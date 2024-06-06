Parole for progeny: Plea of life convict’s wife gets nod

BENGALURU: In an exceptional ruling, the High Court of Karnataka, which helped a woman by granting 15 days’ parole to her lover serving a life sentence for murder in Bengaluru Central Prison to marry her a year ago, has now gone a step ahead acceding to her request to grant parole to him to beget a child.

Taking a compassionate view, the court granted 30 days’ parole to him, considering the request of his 31-year-old wife from Kolar district that she is deprived of progeny and her mother-in-law wishes to spend time with grandchildren.

The court, however, said the petitioner is at liberty to seek an extension of general parole from 30 to 90 days as sought by her, which should be considered looking at the conduct of the convict while he is out on parole. Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by the woman.

Noting that parole will be effective from June 5, the court said the petitioner’s husband should mark his attendance at the jurisdictional police station once a week without fail. It will be the responsibility of the jurisdictional police to bring him back to jail if he doesn’t return.

The petitioner’s husband was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in 2016. After the verdict, he served five years and one month in jail. Meanwhile, he was granted 15 days’ parole from April 5, 2023, to marry her. She sought parole again for her husband because he is a life convict and she lives with her mother-in-law. She is deprived of her right to progeny. Her mother-in-law suffers from various ailments and she wishes to spend time with her children. Hence, she wants her husband to be with her, she stated in her petition.

The court first granted him parole for 15 days acceding to the request of his 63-year-old mother and the woman, who was in love with him for nine years.