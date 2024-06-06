The invisible jolt

BENGALURU: Air turbulence, often dismissed as a minor annoyance, can cause serious injuries to the spine and head. A recent incident on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore highlights this risk. Severe turbulence affected the flight, with 211 passengers on board, about 40 of whom reportedly suffered injuries.

Among the injured, 22 sustained spinal injuries, and six suffered brain and skull injuries. Notably, these passengers were not wearing seat belts, underscoring the importance of seat belt use throughout flights, even when the seat belt sign is off.

Modern aircraft are equipped with early warning systems to detect turbulence. However, clear air turbulence (CAT) remains near impossible to detect as it occurs without visible indicators and cannot be sensed by these systems. CAT is particularly dangerous because it can cause sudden altitude changes, forcefully throwing passengers around, and leading to spinal cord impacts.

This unpredictability means that turbulence can occur without warning, leaving passengers without time to fasten their seat belts and protect themselves. Thus, staying alert and wearing seat belts throughout the flight is crucial.