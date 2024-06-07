Bengaluru: Car rams two bikes, two riders killed

BENGALURU: Two bike riders were killed, while three others sustained grievous injuries, after they were knocked down by a car, when its driver was attempting to flee after hitting a pedestrian. The incident occurred on the Hoskote-Chintamani Road in Hoskote traffic police limits early on Thursday.

It is suspected that the car driver, identified as Pragathish Rao, was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He initially hit a pedestrian while driving towards Hoskote from Chintamani.

After he was chased by the public, Rao, in his attempt to escape from the scene, rammed two bikes on which the deceased, identified as Jagadish (30) and Mohammed Faiz (18), were riding.

After the car came to a halt, the public threw stones at it, damaging the wind shield. The kin and friends of the deceased protested near the government hospital where their postmortem was conducted.

Meanwhile, the three injured are identified as Abbas, Abbas Pasha and Abuzar, one of whom was a pedestrian. Rao, a resident of Kannurahalli, has been detained by the police, who have sent his blood and urine samples to ascertain presence of alcohol. The Hoskote traffic police have registered a case.