Bengaluru: Faulty lake work flooding township, allege residents

BENGALURU: Wednesday’s rain brought untold misery to residents of RK Township at Bommasandra in the city. Rainwater entered many houses, damaging furniture and other household items.

The residents alleged that the faulty rejuvenation work at Yarandahalli Lake by lake activist Anand Malligavad is the reason for flooding.However, Anand claimed that the rajakaluve’s encroachment in the area is the reason for flooding.

Nachu Kannan, a resident, said she got her 16,000-litre sump cleaned thrice in the past six days owing to the entry of rainwater mixed with sewage into her house. “I fell sick after drinking contaminated water from the sump. I returned from hospital just two days ago.

Again on Wednesday night, dirty water entered my sump. Rainwater, instead of entering the lake, enters our houses,” she added. Anand rejuvenated the lake two years ago. The inlets and the outlet of the lake were also redesigned. After these works, water from the drain overflows and floods the township, she said.

Dilip Kumar of the township said that members and officials of Hennagara gram panchayat did not respond to the pleas of the residents.”There are two inlets and they have been connected to an outlet. As a result, instead of water entering the 10-acre lake through the drain, it floods the township whenever it rains,” Dilip Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Anand said that he developed the lake as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The rajakaluve’s encroachment is the reason for flooding, he added.

“Effluents from industries in the vicinity used to enter the lake. This was fixed during the lake rejuvenation work. There is zero pollution now. If the encroachment on the 20-foot rajakaluve is cleared, here will be no flooding,” he said.

The rajakaluve has been reduced to a two-foot drain, he said.