Builder gives fake documents to drill borewell, gets BWSSB approval

BENGALURU: In an alleged case of cheating and fraud, an Andhra Pradesh-based builder has reportedly given fake documents to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka Ground Water Authority (KGWA) to drill a borewell in KR Puram.

According to documents accessed by TNIE, KGWA received a recommendation letter from BWSSB to allow Golla Venu Gopal to drill a borewell on Survey No 4/2 in Sai Serenity Layout in Seegehalli, near KR Puram. However, the property is registered in the name of Anvitha Constructions, which was involved in illegal tree cutting in the same locality a few weeks ago.

The documents revealed that the builder had submitted documents like BBMP tax receipt and sale deed of Golla Venu Gopal’s property to the office of the BWSSB executive engineer in HRBR Layout (Bengaluru East-2) to obtain permission to drill a borewell, in February this year.

However, sources said Golla Venu Gopal had sold the property in July 2023 to Anvita Constructions, represented by its partners, about 20 investors of flats which will come up on land measuring 6.5 guntas. It is alleged that the builder has given old documents to BWSSB to get permission.

When TNIE contacted the numbers mentioned in the BWSSB documents by the builder, the person said apartments would be constructed there.

Rajesh N, said to be the proprietor of Anvitha Constructions, agreed that the firm had approached BWSSB to drill a borewell and was not aware of the documents furnished to obtain permission for it. “I don’t know which documents were given to officials. We will check,” he said.

Reacting to the development, BWSSB Executive Engineer Channabasavaiah said if the builder has given any fake documents, they will be verified and action taken.