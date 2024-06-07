Uttarkashi blizzard: Bodies of nine trekkers to reach Bengaluru today

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Thursday that the bodies of nine trekkers, who died in Uttarkashi while returning from their trek to Sahastra Tal Mayali, will be brought to Bengaluru on Friday.

On Wednesday, the rescue teams with the help of Indian Air Force, BSF and locals traced five bodies. Four bodies were recovered on Thursday morning and they were airlifted to Dehradun for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Padmanabha KP, 50, Venkatesh Prasad K, 53, Anita Rangappa, 60, and Padmini Hegde, 34. A group of 22 trekkers had gone from Bengaluru for trekking in Uttarkashi.

Byre Gowda, who returned to Bengaluru with 13 survivors on Thursday evening, said the bodies of the trekkers were airlifted to Dehradun for embalming after postmortem. They were then sent in ambulances to Delhi on Thursday night. The bodies will be brought to Bengaluru from Delhi by commercial flights.

Byre Gowda held a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, BSF DIG Rajkumar Negi and Dr Ranjit Sinha, Secretary, Disaster Management, Uttarakhand, on the arrangements to be made to bring the bodies of trekkers to Bengaluru. It is said that the trekkers died of hypothermia, only postmortem reports will reveal the exact cause, he said.

A member of the Karnataka Mountaineering Association (KMA), who had taken 22 trekkers to Uttarkashi, said the association has been organising such treks for many years. Terming it unfortunate, he said a similar incident happened around 10 years ago in the Kashmir valley.

He said at Sahastra Tal Mayali, the trekkers got stuck in bad weather without food and water. Soon, they got trapped in a blizzard. The trekkers were members of the association and Asha Sudhakar, 70, was the oldest among them. She was a qualified and certified trekker. The other members were from the IT sector.