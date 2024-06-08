Himalayan trekking tragedy: Prasad had planned a trip to Tamil Nadu next

BENGALURU: Soon after returning from the Sahastra Tal Mayali trek in Uttarakashi, he was planning a trip to Tamil Nadu. We used to follow each other’s progress on a fitness app, said a colleague of Venkatesh Prasad (53), who succumbed to adverse weather while trekking back to the base camp on June 3.

Prasad was Director, Delivery Assurance, Impelsys, and had earlier worked with Wipro. He was a member of the Karnataka Mountaineering Association.

The bodies of Prasad and eight others were brought to Bengaluru from Delhi on different commercial flights on Friday morning. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Karnataka Disaster Management department officials handed the bodies to their families.

“Soon after news of his death broke out, there was gloom in the office. We didn’t know how to break it to the family. He is survived by his son, daughter, wife and mother. His son is in Grade-10 and it is worrying all of us. We have decided to support the family in all ways we can,” said his friend.

Another colleague, with teary eyes, couldn’t stop re-reading the WhatsApp conversations he had last had with Prasad from Sahastra Tal. It read: “Looks like you are enjoying your break. Assam and northeast is one place in my to-do list.”

Prasad’s colleague Praveen recollected the last update on a health app: a walk of 3.38km in Sahastra Tal on Day 2, at an elevation of 492 metres. “While my target was 60km of cycling per month, his target was 100km of walking per month,” he said. “He was an experienced trekker and had inspired most of us to take up outdoor activities. We all used to look forward to weekends and breaks, especially when it was with Prasad.”