Karnataka HC nod to Bangalore Turf Club to amend plea to conduct races

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court allowed Bangalore Turf Club Limited (BTCL) to amend its petition to challenge the rejection of its application before the state government, seeking licence to conduct horse racing from June to August 2024. This apart, the court asked the state government to file objections to the amended petition filed by BTCL by June 12, the next date of hearing.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the order after the state government informed that Bangalore Turf Club Limited’s application was rejected, while hearing petitions filed by BTCL, Karnataka Racehorse Owners’ Association and Karnataka Trainers’ Association.

They have sought direction to the government to consider the applications filed by BTCL, seeking licence.

When its application was rejected, BTCL filed an interlocutory application seeking permission to amend the petition, which the court permitted.

The application filed by Bangalore Turf Club Limited under Rule 3 of the Mysore Race Course Licensing Rules, 1952, for seeking a licence to hold races from June to August 2024 for allegedly violating the condition of the licence, rules and statutes, and illegal betting, constituting criminal activity in the premises of BTC.

In the order of rejection, the state government recorded that it was found that there were serious violations of the conditions of the licence, applicable statutes, and rules. It is also seen that an investigation by CCB is still pending and investigation from the competent tax authority is necessary to quantify tax evasion as well as recovery of such evaded tax, along with applicable penalty, the state government stated in the order.