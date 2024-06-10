Fidgety and forgetful? Lazy yet restless? It could be adult ADHD

BENGALURU: What is often referred to as laziness or procrastination may actually be symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Contrary to the common belief that ADHD only affects children, experts emphasise that adults can also be diagnosed with this neurodevelopmental disorder and often do not realise that their symptoms could be related to ADHD.

Dr Gowri Ravi Chinthalapalli, Consultant - Child Development, Aster CMI Hospital, explained that some common symptoms of ADHD in adults include inability to focus on tasks, forgetfulness, and frequent errors due to carelessness.

Adults may also struggle with following instructions and staying organised, managing work and time effectively, and often feel restless or fidgety. Additionally, they might find it difficult to control their emotions, and act impulsively with money, relationships and other areas of life. They may also experience lack of self-esteem and motivation. Mood swings or irritability are also commonly found symptoms in adults diagnosed with ADHD, Dr Gowri added.

Speaking about the widespread misconceptions and preconceptions about ADHD, Dr Gowri highlighted that a common myth is that ADHD patients have trouble focusing on anything. However, the reality is that children with ADHD can focus on things that interest them, but they may find it difficult to pay attention to tasks that are extremely dull or extremely challenging. Moreover, there is a belief that ADHD will eventually go away in kids, while in fact, ADHD requires lifelong therapy, though it is manageable.