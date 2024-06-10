From concrete jungle to water positive: Environmentalist Harsha Tej's mission to save Bengaluru's lakes

BENGALURU : Shouldn’t World Environment Day be celebrated every day?,” wonders environmentalist Hasrha Tej in one of his posts on social media as the world celebrated the day last week. But as is the nature of human societies, something only hits hard when it hits home. Just a few weeks ago, Bengaluru had almost come to its knees praying for a drop of rain; a sigh of relief from the unrelenting heat wave with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius in some areas. But as rains graced the city and flooded our streets, one has to remember that while rains come every year so does the water shortage. Why? Because once known as the city of lakes, Bengaluru has devolved into a concrete jungle where the rain has nowhere to go. Trying to tackle this cycle of continuous struggle with water is Tej, also known as @muddyfingers, who is working on rejuvenating lakes around the city and was recently joined by the veteran actor-director Raj B Shetty in his efforts to make the city water positive. “Because of a lot of siltation and sewage entering the waters, the water-holding capacity has fully reduced and the water quality has gone bad in many lakes. So, we do a detailed study, a feasibility survey and then see if the lake needs any restoration work,” says Tej, who left his corporate job to start his foundation five years ago.

Accompanied by co-director Gurunandan Rao, Tej is currently working on 12-15 projects in and around the city, including the Sarjapur area, Airport Road, and more. “One of the lakes that has been successfully rejuvenated is Hunsmaranahalli Lake on Airport Road. There are maybe four or five people in Bengaluru who actually do what we’re doing, and we need more people,” shares Tej. Coming from an agricultural background, Tej always felt rooted in the soil. “There are not many people to help another voiceless animal, or a bird, or the environment, which is screaming for help. So, from a very young age, both Gurunandan and I have been inclined towards the environment. We understand the soil and how water works,” he says, adding, “We have hardly scratched the surface.”