From skinny to baggy: How pandemic comfort revolutionized denim fashion

Even different washes other than blue are gaining popularity. Karan Lakhanpal, a fashion model and influencer, observes, “I have jeans in grey, black and blue colours. People have started wearing baggier fits, and I have also been following this trend. People have moved away from skinny jeans, especially in menswear, there are a lot of styling videos on social media where they show the contrast between them wearing skinny jeans in 2023 and now how the same outfit looks with baggy jeans.”

When it comes to styling these fits, Meghana says, “If we are going for a casual look, we can go with pants with a lot of pockets and a loose fit. But at the same time, if I’m looking for street wear – probably it might be a little more funky, with a lot of chains. If at all I want to wear it for a party, the same baggy trousers with a nice fitted crop top and block heels will work. For me, if I am going to a party, I will reduce the bagginess of my trousers a little for a sleeker look.”

Lakhanpal further adds, “In formal situations, opt for relaxed fit jeans with a good fitted blazer and white shirt.”

For those who want to style oversized tees with baggy denim fits, Kumari advises, “If we are talking about wider jeans, then it’s best to stick with slim fit or regular fit on the top so it balances the outfit. But you can also wear a baggy t-shirt with baggy jeans if you add some more edge to it like with a belt, tucking it a little bit on the side of the waist while the rest remains free. That way you can have some sharpness to the outfit and balance it out.”