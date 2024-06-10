KAMS raises concern over students migrating from state board to others

BENGALURU: The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) have written to the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) and sought the committee’s intervention in protecting the rights of students of the state board. The association has alleged that due to the education department’s lackadaisical approach, students are unable to perform on par with other boards, affecting their future.

The various changes in curriculum, textbooks and exams have led to confusion for the past year for lower classes that are “discriminatory” and not at par with the NCERT syllabus. The letter also reads that KSCPCR should conduct an investigation into the matter and step in to protect the rights of children.

Shashi Kumar D, general secretary, KAMS, alleged that in the past four years, there has been a large migration of students from state board to CBSE and ICSE. If this persists, private state boards will cease to exist.