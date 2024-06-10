MG Motor India showcases the MG ZS EV's range and features on a Bengaluru-Puducherry journey

BENGALURU : Travelling along a coastal city rich in French colonial memories in a car with British lineage was what MG Motor India organised recently for a group of women auto-vloggers. The Bengaluru-Puducherry round trip, totalling 650 km in three days, aimed to debunk many myths about electric cars.
The ZS EV, MG’s prestigious product in the Indian market, was the car of choice. We started from Bengaluru and drove 325km to Puducherry on a single charge, showcasing its impressive true range and alleviating any ‘range anxiety’ – the new concern of EV owners.
The car
The ZS EV is not a typical boxy SUV; its unique design language sets it apart. Dynamic lines, grille design, alloy design, and full LED hawk-eye headlamps are very attractive.
The plush interiors of the car tell a premium story too. The dark grey theme, 25.7cm HD touchscreen infotainment, full digital cluster with a 17.78cm LCD screen, dual-pane panoramic sky roof, air filter, and leather-wrapped steering wheel ensure satisfaction. MG has always been known for its connectivity features, and the ZS EV offers 75+ connected car features. However, there is no option for ventilated seats in this premium EV.
The motor
The ZS EV delivers 176ps power and 280Nm torque. The company claims 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds; but on the unfamiliar highway, I could not perform such a test, though three-digit speeds were easily attained during driving.
Drive modes
The MG ZS EV offers various driving modes, each tailored to different needs:
Normal Mode: Ideal for everyday driving, balancing performance and efficiency for a smooth ride during city commutes and highway cruising.
Eco Mode: Maximises energy efficiency by adjusting throttle response and other vehicle settings to conserve battery power, perfect for extending range during longer journeys.
Sport Mode: Enhances acceleration and responsiveness for a spirited driving experience with increased power output.
I experienced all these modes and feel the differences. The ZS EV also features regenerative braking, enhancing efficiency and range, with adjustable strength for regenerative braking, steering feel and climate control preferences.
ADAS Level-2
Another useful tech suite is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Level 2, with 17 features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Bend Cruise Assistance, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Headlamp Control, and Speed Warning Mode.
Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist were very useful on the highway. The multi-purpose camera identifies lane markings, warns if the vehicle deviates, and can actively keep the vehicle centred by controlling the steering. Intelligent Headlamp Control adjusts the high beam based on oncoming traffic and environment. The car alerts about probable collisions with vehicles or pedestrians and applies autonomous deceleration if the driver doesn’t act.
Driving experience
The car’s driving manners are confidence-boosting, and stable even at high speeds, with minimal body roll. The seats are comfortable for long drives, and the build quality of the car is impressive.
Battery
The 50.3 kWh prismatic cell battery powers the ZS EV, with a claimed range of 461 km. The battery pack is rated IP69K. The users can charge the vehicles at MG dealerships with DC super-fast chargers. They can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes. AC fast chargers can charge it 100 per cent in 8.5-9 hours. The portable charging cable can charge the car 100 per cent in 18-19 hours when plugged into any 15A socket.
Price
The MG ZS EV is available in four variants, priced from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.20 lakh. As part of its 100th year, MG launched the ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ with a special Evergreen colour, inspired by the British Racing Green, available in the Exclusive Plus variant for Rs 24.18 lakh.
Verdict
With a decent range (350-360km), high build quality, and a long list of safety features, the MG ZS EV is suitable for both highways and cities. It offers a fun drive and is, without doubt, a standout choice for those looking for an electric SUV
Ather launches Rizta, its first family scooter
Ather Energy, the electric scooter manufacturer, has launched Rizta, its first family scooter. The Rizta offers a practical option for those seeking an electric scooter with ample storage, a large seat, and high levels of comfort, convenience, and safety. The Rizta boasts the longest seat in its segment, accommodating two adults and a bag. The Rizta S and Rizta Z with a 2.9 kWh battery offer an IDC range of 123km, while the Rizta Z with a 3.7 kWh battery extends this to 159km on a single charge. Pricing starts at C1,09,999 (Rizta S). Rizta Z with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh batteries are priced at C1,24,999 and C1,44,999, respectively (ex-showroom)
KIA unveils details of ev3, its ev suv
Kia has unveiled the full details of its new EV3, a dedicated compact EV SUV. Combining bold design, innovative technology, and ground breaking features, the EV3 sets new standards in the compact EV SUV sector. Drawing from Kia’s advanced technology and customer-focused values from the multi award-winning EV9 SUV, the EV3 carves out its unique identity. It offers a best-in-class 600 km AER driving range and charges from 10-80% in just 31 minutes. Features include the Kia AI Assistant, Premium Streaming, advanced driving assistance systems, and Over-the-Air updates, enhancing the ownership experience.
Mercedes-Benz rolls out new SUV, sedan models
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 sedan. These vehicles epitomise luxury with exceptional driving performance. The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV exudes sophistication with elegance, comfort, and striking design, enhancing Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio. The AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 features AMG performance hybrid technology, setting unique standards in the luxury performance saloon segment, combining motorsport-inspired drive technology with the luxury and comfort of an S-Class. The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV is priced at C3.35 crore. The AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE is priced at C3.3 crore, with the exclusive ‘Edition 1’ starting at C3.8 crore (All prices are ex-showroom India).
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’