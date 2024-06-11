Prajwal Revanna sent to 14-day judicial custody, shifted to Bengaluru jail

BENGALURU: After spending 10 days in police custody, former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Monday, in connection with the rape case registered against him at Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan district.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, also the special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, presided over by Judge KN Shiva Kumar, remanded Prajwal in judicial custody, following which the accused was shifted Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. Prajwal has been given UTR (undertrial prisoner) number 5664. The SIT did not ask for further extension of his police custody.

Before producing him before the court on Monday, SIT sleuths took Prajwal for spot mahazar to his MLA father HD Revanna’s house in Basavanagudi, where his mother Bhavani Revanna was present. The former MP was brought to the court around 3 pm. The judge asked Prajwal whether the police tortured him, to which he replied in the negative. After reading the documents placed by the SIT, the judge remanded the accused in judicial custody.

By 3.45 pm, he was taken out of the court room and shifted to the central prison amid elaborate security. On June 6, the court had extended Prajwal’s police custody till June 10.