Illegal layouts come up in Karanth Layout extension

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) planning to extend readied Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout in north Bengaluru by 2,095 acres, unscrupulous landowners who have got wind of it have hurriedly formed unauthorised layouts and are selling plots, or have put up structures to stall acquisition of their properties.

BDA is keen to put an end to such layouts that have mushroomed in the last four months without permission from the authorities, said multiple sources.

Last Friday (June 7), the Authority demolished an unauthorised layout on 5 acres in JB Kaval village that falls within the Karanth layout. This was just the tip of an iceberg here, a top official said.

A senior BDA official told TNIE, “Nearly six months ago, we had proposed an extension to the Layout. It is still to be approved by the government. Internally, we began identifying land and had earmarked 2,095 acres and 28.5 guntas across 13 villages.”

Documents accessed by TNIE reveal the extension will come on vacant land in Avalahalli, Jarakabandekaval, Lingarajapura, Myalappanahlli, Mavallipura, Dodda Bylakere, Kondashettyhalli, Lingarajsagara, Kasaghattapura, Kempapura, Chikkabanavara, Soladevanahalli and Kumarahalli. They fall under the BDA Planning Area limits.