Leopard safari to start in Bannerghatta by month-end

BENGALURU: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will start a dedicated leopard safari, the first in South India, from June-end, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Monday.

The minister said the safari will be similar to the lion and tiger safari available in the park, and will be open to the public from the third week of June.

All leopards in the safari are rescued and hand-raised by the zookeepers. The safari area, spread across 20 hectares, is solar-fenced. A total of 13 leopards will be on display, on rotation basis, in 2-3 groups.

Khandre said that in-principle approval has been given to create a walkthrough in an aquarium in BBP for fresh water and salt water species, on public-private partnership. Another aquarium will be created for Mysuru Zoo in Karanji Lake.

After a meeting with the forest department and Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) officials, the minister said that soon the two departments, along with Bengaluru University, will launch a 10-month diploma course on Animal Care and Management.