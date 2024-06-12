Weaves that Bind

BENGALURU: Vibrant textures, intricately woven with techniques that take years to master and a story that spans generations. This is the promise of the upcoming two-day exhibition titled Interlace: An Anthology of Jamdani and Bind: The Poetry of Tie & Die, curated by National Award-winning designer Gaurang Shah.

“This exhibition portrays the story of Jamdani and Ikat, two ancient weaving techniques,” shares Shah, who has long been committed to reviving and sustaining India’s textile heritage.

“I’ve been working with weavers for nearly 25 years. And these series of exhibitions around the country are an effort to showcase the legacy of these weaving techniques which I have been working on over the years,” he says, adding, “Generally, I do fashion shows to showcase my collections, but with this I thought a museum atmosphere to tell the story of Jamdani and Ikat would be more apt.”

The entire collection comprises about 50 pieces, each having taken between one and a half to five years to create. Interlace, showcasing the story of Jamdani, which is extremely close to Shah’s heart, will feature some limited edition pieces, including Khadi – a canvas (khadi saree with woven pallu of Ravi Varma’s paintings) alongside timeless classics from Dhaka, Kasi, Kota, Srikakulam, Uppada, and Venkatagiri, created directly on the loom.