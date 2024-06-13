Darshan murder case: ‘No political pressure, law will take its course’, says Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: A day after sandalwood actor Darshan and 12 others were arrested in a murder case, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the actor should have filed a complaint with the police against the victim for allegedly sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, an accused in the case. The police would have taken action. “Now, nothing can be done, the law will take its course,” he said.

Dr Parameshwara said there is no political pressure to bail out the actor and his associates. All are equal before law. Based on prima facie evidence, police have arrested 13 members, including Darshan. “There is no need to hand over the case to another investigating agency. Police have been given a free hand to investigate and take the case to its logical end. We have learnt that the actor is facing many cases,” he said.

He said as per preliminary investigation reports, Renukaswamy, the victim, had posted some lewd remarks against Pavithra on social media. The police would have acted against him if a complaint was filed.

Transfers

Dr Parameshwara said there are guidelines for inter-district police transfers. Based on the guidelines, transfers can be done. For police officers, the duration was one year. This has been changed to two. Transfers could not be made violating the guidelines, he added.