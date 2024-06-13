Darshan murder case: They should’ve let him go after warning, why kill him, asks victim's wife

Sahana questioned, “If my kid after coming to this world asks where her/his father is, what will I do? They could have released my husband after warning him not to send messages. But they murdered my husband brutally. When I saw his body, I had never imagined he would return like this. The last he called was on June 8 afternoon.” She said her husband was a quiet and good man and was never involved in issues concerning others. Sahana, who is five months pregnant, said the family wants justice for her husband. “We married a year ago and I am expecting. I am shattered. How can I lead my life now,” she asked. “Whether he is an actor (Darshan) or a star, I want justice,” she said.

Renukaswamy’s father Kashinatha said, “My son went missing on Friday afternoon. But it was only on Monday evening that we got a call from the Kamakshipalya police, saying they wanted to give us information about our son. Only when we visited the Kamakshipalya police station on Tuesday morning did we come to know that he had been murdered.” He said, “We later identified the body by looking at his clothes and the face.

We collected the body after autopsy and brought it to Chitradurga where we held the last rites in the night.” He said, “With his death, my family is out on the streets. Who will take care of us in our last moments? Darshan and his accomplices should have behaved humanely and released him after warning him.” He said, “We are requesting the government to hold an impartial probe and ensure justice to my son.”

Taj Mohammed, a friend of Renukaswamy at Apollo Pharmacy, said, “Friday was Renukaswamy’s weekly off. But he came to the pharmacy and left early. He was an introvert and never spoke anything about his family or personal issues when he was at work. He was on good terms with all the workers.”