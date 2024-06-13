‘Decision on banning Darshan only after probe’: KFCC chief NM Suresh

BENGALURU: President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) NM Suresh on Wednesday said a decision on the demand to ban actor Darshan can be taken only after police investigations.

Reacting to a representation submitted by a section of Kannada activists to debar Darshan from the film industry, Suresh said the film chamber is a professional body meant for the producers, distributors and exhibitors.

“The issue of Darshan is concerned with the Karnataka Film Artistes’ Association. I cannot take the decision alone. Hence, I have already spoken to the officer bearers of KFAA,” he said. Condemning the brutal murder of S Renukaswamy, Suresh said nobody can take the law into their hands.

Former KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu condemned the murder. “The incident should not have happened but it has happened, which is not pleasant for the Kannada film industry. I have deep regrets for the same. Now, we have to console the family of the victim.

Nobody is above the law. But one thing we all should learn from Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh is on how persons in public life should conduct themselves in society,” he added.