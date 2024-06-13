INTERVIEW | ‘We hardly see women characters like Rangan Annan’: Actor Kani Kusruti

Shortly after you expressed solidarity for Palestine, people started discussing your film Biriyaani. You had also spoken about your disagreements with the film...

I actually spoke about it long back, but guess people have started taking me seriously only after Cannes. When Sajin Baabu approached me with Biriyaani’s script, I didn’t think he was trying to be Islamophobic, but I did feel that the audience might interpret Islam in a negative way. When I shared my concerns, he said this was his story and that his intention was to oppose patriarchy. Though I was aware of his intentions, I wasn’t pleased with the film’s release in the country’s current political climate. I was also unhappy with my character; she was continuously facing hurdles and I didn’t feel right about it. I told Sajin that aesthetically and politically, it wasn’t my kind of film.

He is the filmmaker and I, as an artist, only had the choice of whether to be a part of it or not. Irrespective of the actor, Sajin was going to present it in his own way.

I’ve had similar problems – either moral or personal conflicts – with most of my projects. Since Biriyaani was being made on a small scale, I was hoping that it wouldn’t reach a wide audience. Regarding criticism, I think it came at the wrong time. However, I believe that we should take accountability for our actions. I know a lot of artists who protect their integrity and I look up to them with respect. But as an actor, if I work based on my integrity, I might not get projects regularly. If the need arises, I might do it again, but if I’m financially stable enough to be choosy, then I might not do it.

Do you think creators nowadays are bound by political correctness?

I wish we were part of a developed society so that creators had the freedom to not be bothered about political correctness. Countries like France know how to film nuanced stories carefully. They are given space as creators and the audience is also welcoming of such stories. Sadly, we are not. Our society is still not ready to differentiate films from reality.

At the same time, I cannot watch somebody fighting, being killed or raped on screen. We as a society are still not okay with what a person wears, so we still have to go a long way.

Following your win at Cannes, we feel a strong sense of sisterhood among your peers in Malayalam. While male friendships often result in projects, it’s not the same with women. Do you feel like blaming the system for it?

Women are still behind in almost every walk of life. Irrespective of gender, there might be more talented people than the ones currently in the spotlight, who are stuck doing conventional jobs. Another aspect is that we do not have enough writers, and when the successful ones are predominantly male, producers will naturally lean towards them. We still have a long way to go before bridging that gap. Nowadays, we hardly see women characters leaving a lasting impression even after the film is over, such as Ranga Annan in Aavesham. Urvashi ma’am used to get such characters, even if the films were questionable in their totality. Whereas, male actors have always enjoyed good stories and characters. Also, there are no stories of transgender people yet. We also don’t see stories about different age groups. It’s mostly about people between 20s-40s. If you watch international cinema, you’ll know that all ages are well represented.

