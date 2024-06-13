Men's health: Critical symptoms that should never be ignored

BENGALURU: Health is a valuable asset, and taking care of it should be a lifelong commitment. Men often neglect their health amidst the demands of daily life, overlooking warning signs that should not be ignored. Proactively seeking medical advice for any persistent or unusual symptoms can lead to early detection of potential health issues and improve outcomes. Here are some critical symptoms that men must not ignore:

Chest discomfort or pain: This is one of the most common signs that men should never ignore. While often associated with heart-related issues, chest pain can have various causes. Ignoring this symptom could be life-threatening. Any form of chest discomfort warrants immediate medical attention to rule out serious conditions.

Shortness of breath: Shortness of breath can indicate underlying health issues, both respiratory and cardiovascular. Attention should be paid to sudden or persistent breathlessness, especially during physical activities or at rest. It could signal conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – more so in smokers – or even a pulmonary embolism.

Unexplained weight loss or gain: Significant and unexplained weight loss or gain can indicate potential health problems that require attention. Sudden weight loss may be associated with underlying conditions such as cancer, hyperthyroidism, or digestive disorders. Conversely, unexplained weight gain could be linked to hormonal imbalances or metabolic issues.

Fatigue and lethargy: Feeling excessively tired, fatigued, or lacking energy regularly is not normal and should not be ignored. Persistent fatigue can be a sign of various conditions, including anaemia, depression, sleep apnea, or thyroid problems. Identifying the underlying cause and addressing it is crucial to restoring energy levels and overall well-being.