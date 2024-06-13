Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath remembered for his dedication to Hindustani Classical Music

BENGALURU: Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath dedicated his life to music from a young age, becoming an eminent figure in the realm of Hindustani classical music. Following his passing in Mysuru on June 11, he will be remembered not only for his music but also for his unending pursuit of knowledge until the end. Still digesting the news, maestros from the Hindustani classical fraternity in the city recall Taranath’s dedication and contribution to classical music.

Pandit Vinayak Malharrao Torvi, who knew Taranath for over 40 years, remembers the sarod maestro attending his concerts many times in Bengaluru and Mysuru. “He organised my programmes in Mysuru at his house. He loved the raga Alhaiya Bilaval which is a morning raga, especially the way I sang it. Whenever we met, he playfully demanded that I sing it. He was not only kind-hearted but also very knowledgeable, and he was proficient in several languages, including English, Kannada, and Bengali,” says Torvi, adding that Taranath came from a great school of Gurus.

“He was a Guru to many in numerous ways. The country has lost a great man,” adds Torvi. Taranath was a senior disciple of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and continued to learn from Khan until his death in 2009. Besides Khan, Taranath was also mentored by Pandit Ravi Shankar, Annapurna Devi, Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, and Ustad Aashish Khan. Furthermore, he was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019 and the 1999-2000 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.