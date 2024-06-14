Parks, junctions, road dividers up for CSR adoption

BENGALURU: Following a direction from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) published a notification stating that BBMP parks, road dividers, junctions and centre medians can be adopted and maintained under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

The Palike has 1,270 parks that are being maintained by BBMP. Recently, several citizen groups and non-governmental organizations approached the corporation, saying they are interested in maintaining and developing parks, circles and medians.

The Palike stated that under Park Conservation Policy CIPC- 2024 and Namma Bengaluru Namma Koduge (My Bengaluru My Contribution) initiative, parks, junctions and medians can be adopted and maintained under CSR initiative by private individuals.

BBMP facilitated the adoption through its official website https://www.bbmp.gov.in. Registration is allowed on the website from June 18, 2024, and the last date is before 5pm, June 29. Interested persons, groups and firms can contact the Deputy Director, Horticulture office of BBMP.

Information can be obtained by calling 9535015189 Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Management.