Signalling tests yet to start: BMRCL

BENGALURU: The signalling tests for the driverless train on RV Road-Bommasandra Line have not yet started, stresses a senior official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). A video of the train zipping past the track released by the PR team, terming it as Mainline testing, has caused much euphoria all around.

A top official told TNIE, “No tests were done today. Since the train was stationary in the depot for a few weeks, we just carried out a run on the train in order to maintain it in the required condition. No tests were done at all. This was just a regular run of the train.”

Asked to clarify the situation, BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, “These are pre-tests before the start of the signalling dynamic tests with the train.” The video released by the BMRCL team went viral online with many seeking to know when the actual train operations would commence.