66KV UG cable line at HBR Lyt will power East Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The KPTCL on Friday commissioned a new 66KV underground cable line from HBR 220KV Station to Pottery Road 66KV Station at HBR 220KV Station, 4th Block, HBR Layout in the city.

This move is aimed at meeting the city’s growing demand for energy, while addressing environmental and urban planning concerns. The cable line of 5.18km has been laid at a cost of Rs 39.50 crore. It will provide uninterrupted power supply for industrial, commercial and residential purposes in and around Sarvagna Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, Kadugondanahalli, Lingarajapuram, Arabic College, Tannery Road, Davis Road, Pulakeshi Nagar, Cantonment Railway Station and surrounding areas. With this, the Pottery Road substation is armed with both primary and alternate sources, helping provide uninterrupted power supply.

“The project of UG cables will ensure energy savings of about 17.603 MU annually. The addition of a new 66KV UG cable line is a significant step towards enhancing power distribution infrastructure in Bengaluru. This will ensure more reliable and stable electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial areas. Underground cables are less susceptible to weather-related damages, vandalism and external factors. This will also reduce the frequency of power interruptions,” said Energy Department Minister K J George, inaugurating the scheme on Friday.