After five years, relief for motorists as one lane of Kamaraj Road finally opens

BENGALURU: After a five-year-long wait, it was a relief for motorists on Friday as the 220-metre Kamaraj Road, connecting MG Road and Cubbon Road, was opened for traffic in one direction. It was closed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in June 2019 to build the MG Road Underground Station of the Pink Line (Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara). After missing a few deadlines, the Metro barricades were finally removed.

“We opened the road around 10.30 am on Friday. As of now, it will be a one-way road from MG Road towards Cubbon Road. Since some signalling equipment are yet to be installed, we presently have cops manning the junction to ensure smooth traffic flow. The one-way system will be in place until BMRCL completes its work on the other road too, which could take some time,” DCP (Traffic West) Anita B Haddannavar told TNIE. It will relieve much congestion on MG Road and the public who want to visit Commercial Street need to take a roundabout at present, she added.