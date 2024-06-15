‘Floating green islands’ to give fresh lease of life to Ulsoor Lake ecosystem

BENGALURU: In a bid to balance the lake ecosystem and filter dirty water, over 150 volunteers made about 25 floating wetlands from recyclable material at Ulsoor Lake. These floating wetlands, which serve as a tiny ecosystem for the lake, contain around nine saplings each that absorb nutrients and convert them into oxygen as they drift around the lake, enhancing its ecological health.

These small floating ecosystems are easy to manage, allowing for the trimming of dead plant matter. This prevents the accumulation of additional biomass in the waterway and keeps the plants younger, so they can absorb more nutrients from the water.

The floating wetlands are made using durable, non-toxic materials such as PVC pipes for the base and floats, with nine saplings planted within the structure’s frame. These plants help absorb nutrients and potentially harmful elements from the water, while microorganisms on their roots break down.