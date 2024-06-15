Panel to oversee axing of trees for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

BENGALURU: With 32,572 trees to be felled for the 148-km Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), raising concerns among environmentalists, a committee comprising officials from BBMP and forest department, and environmental activists will be formed to oversee the tree cutting process.

N Manjula, Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), the implementing agency of the project, announced this during a public consultation meet held at MG Community Hall in the Railway Quarters on Friday. The meeting was held in connection with the environmental and social impact reports of the project which were released a few weeks ago. The meet, attended by over 200 members of the public, was chaired by MD Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director, Projects and Planning, and Prahlad Rao, BBMP Road Infrastructure chief, among others.

Manjula responded to a request by Rajkumar Dugar, founder and convener of Citizens for Citizens (C4C) group. Dugar, who submitted a petition over the proposed cutting of trees, said, “Bengaluru and surroundings will end up losing 32,572 trees, including 17,505 trees at Akkupete, near Devanahalli. This works out to an average of 220 trees per kilometre. Even if we consider trees only along corridors and not for Akkupete depot, the average figure of 102 trees per km is high.”