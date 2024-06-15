Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre celebrates World Blood Donor Day

BENGALURU: The WHO is celebrating World Blood Donor Day on June 14, with the theme, “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors”. However, India pioneered this initiative in 1954 by Leela Moolgaokar, Padma Shri recipient for her commendable work in Voluntary Blood Donation.

Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre recognises “70 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!” and also organised blood donation camps in the city on Friday, said Dr Narasimha Swamy L, Medical Officer, Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre. To celebrate this, the Rotary Bangalore TTK Centre, BMST, achieved 100 per cent blood collection from voluntary donors from all the blood centres” said Dr. Narasimha Swamy.