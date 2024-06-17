Bengaluru: 28-year-old man bludgeoned to death in suspected road rage incident

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by a gang when he was transporting vegetables near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Naveen Naik, a resident of Gangapura, was on the way to Hoskote market in his Omni van along with his friend Chandrakeshwar when they were attacked.

Police told TNIE that a red-coloured car intercepted Naik’s van near Mylapura gate on the Bengaluru-Tirupati Highway. At least four men came out of the vehicle and accosted Naik. Chandrakeshwar managed to escape when the situation turned violent.

Chandrakeshwar told the police that before they were accosted, Naik had got into an argument with a car driver over overspeeding and overtaking, after which they were attacked.

He told the police that when the gang confronted Naik, an argument broke out them, and the situation escalated. One of the suspects took a rod from the car and struck Naik’s face continuously, police said and mentioned that they suspect that the argument led to the incident. However, the police have not ruled out other possible motives.

The Hoskote police have registered a case and are investigating whether the assailants followed Naik’s vehicle. Police are also examining his background to check if there were any previous altercations.