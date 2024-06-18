Bengaluru: Octogenarian says has bomb in baggage, not allowed to board flight

BENGALURU: An 81-year-old flyer from Bengaluru heading to Dubai, who told an airline executive that he has a bomb in his bag during routine checks on Monday, was not allowed to board his flight. A non-cognisable report (NCR) was filed against him by the airport police and investigations are on.

The octogenarian, C Krishnaraj -- a resident of Anjanapura in Bengaluru, was to travel by the Emirates flights EK-565 to Dubai which was to take off at 10.35 am from Terminal 1.

A source said, “The incident took place around 8.10 am when checks were going on for departing passengers. At the Self-Baggage Drop counter, an airline executive asked him what was inside his bag. He got annoyed and sarcastically retorted that his baggage had a bomb.” The comment is said to have caused anxiety among other flyers.

The executive, Anthira, immediately alerted her seniors and the Central Industrial Security Force personnel were called in. “He was detained and checks were carried out on his person and baggage. It was found to be a hoax,” the source said.

“Krishnaraj was not allowed to board the flight and taken to the BIAL police station,” another source said.

Airport Services Officer of Emirates Nirupama M filed a complaint at the police station. An NCR was filed under Sections 505 (1) (B) of IPC which deals with statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or an offence against public tranquility.

Last month, an Air India Express flyer to Pune was booked for claiming to have a bomb in his baggage during security checks. Since the beginning of this year, the airport has been repeatedly getting hoax bomb claims from passengers or anonymous threats. A threat to hijack an Indigo aircraft too was received last week.