Has cricket finally arrived in the USA?

In another landmark development, cricket is poised to return to the Olympic Games after more than a century. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially confirmed the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, marking a triumphant comeback for the game on the world’s grandest sporting stage. Men’s and women’s T20 cricket events will feature in the XXXIV Olympiad, a significant step forward from the game’s last appearance in 1900. With an estimated fan base of 2.5 billion, cricket holds the title of the second most popular sport in the world. Its participation in the Olympics will only broaden this reach, introducing the thrill of the fast-paced T20 format to new audiences.

So how did cricket make this historic comeback in the US? The Indian diaspora and its growth, both in terms of absolute numbers (Indian immigrants are the second largest immigrant group after the Mexicans) and overall wealth and influence, has played a big role. Today Indians earn higher than any other ethnic group. Data shows 1 per cent of Indians pay around 6 per cent of taxes in the US. The formation of Major League Cricket in 2023 with several overseas players from South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh has piqued interest in the game. US cricket clubs are now owned/co-owned by influential Indians such as Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen.

Another interesting aspect is that overseas cricketers who play in the USA for just three years are eligible to play for the national team. South African cricketer Cory Anderson, for instance, is now playing for Team USA, which beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and defeated the Bangladesh team 2-1 in the T20 series, in the run up to the World Cup. However, for the game to truly become an American sport it must be embraced by the local community (Indians largely constitute the USA team). In The Talented Field, the author Tom Melville argues that in the 1900s, cricket did not fail in America because of some catastrophic social disruption, premature technical development, its foreign identity or inadequate promotion. Cricket failed in America because it never established an American character.

I was pleasantly surprised to see local New Yorkers trying out bowling and batting at the temporarily created viewing station near the One World Center. While the World Cup has created some buzz, most Major League matches are played to empty stadiums. Today New York, Florida, Texas and California are the epicentres of cricket in the country but it needs a wider reach. The game must be aggressively built bottom-up and top down. For it to be popular at the grassroots level, there needs to a healthy incentive system.