Karnataka HC permits accused to marry victim he sexually assaulted

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has granted interim bail to a 23-year-old youth from Mysuru enabling him to marry an 18-year-old girl with a baby born after he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

This order has been issued considering the peculiarity of the case as the mother has to bring up the child. The newborn should not suffer ignominy of any kind in future. Therefore, to protect the interests of the child and the mother, this order has been issued, Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

According to the interim order, the youth should be released from prison on June 17 and return by July 3. He should produce the marriage certificate before the court on July 4, when his case will be heard. He should mark his attendance once a week at the jurisdictional police station in Mysuru, the court said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused and her daughter, who was studying in a school in Mysuru, were in love. On February 2, 2023, the accused took the girl, who was then a minor, on his bike to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her.