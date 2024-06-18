The aliens among us, and all that

She writes about Arcturus, the fourth brightest star in the night sky, which is about 36.7 light-years from Earth, and the brightest star in the northern constellation Boötes. She writes about meeting ‘several fascinating people who are said to have come directly to Earth life from that star’, and who reportedly wrote to her: “We have lately been to Arcturus and can tell you quite a lot about the influence that it has on the souls seeking advancement there.

It is a leavening star, a force for good, and it is used for honing character and instilling in those who tarry there a desire to return to their respective planets and tell everyone what they have discovered: that each of us is something of God, and that we are all one. Together we form God, and it is therefore essential that we help each other, so that all may advance together.”

Well-intentioned, no doubt. But for such extraordinary, extraterrestrial visits to be proven would require fool-proof scientific evidence, without which ‘profound effect’ is the only thing left behind on minds largely left unconvinced. It’s exciting to think of the possibility that Montgomery’s narratives were true – but how, is what remains to be answered.

In 1907, Swedish chemist Svante Arrhenius proposed the panspermia hypothesis, which suggests that life exists throughout the Universe, and is distributed by space dust, meteoroids, asteroids, comets, and planetoids. It explores the possibility of life having come to Earth by one, some, or all, of those means. But even over a century later, there is no scientific closure to the argument on how life originated on Earth. There is bound to be no closure on Montgomery’s narratives either. Imagination does make a good home sometimes.

But one thing is sure: aliens do exist among us. Those are aliens that we have created from among us, not the ET variety of aliens. When humankind alienates humankind, it is but natural that the human mind craves for help – from Arcturus possibly? – to arrive here like the ‘close encounters of the third kind’ and vindicate all those sci-fi movies which give a thumbs-up to ETs among us. We can always wait to meet one...

(The writer’s views are personal)