Bengaluru couple orders Xbox controller, gets spectacled cobra; Amazon says 'sorry'

In a shocking incident, a family on Sarjapur Road received a live Spectacled Cobra with their Amazon order for an Xbox controller.
The issue came to limelight after the couple who received the snake instead of an Xbox controller posted a video on platform X.
The venomous snake was fortunately stuck to packaging tape, preventing harm.
The snake has been identified, according to the NDTV, as a possible Spectacled Cobra, a highly venomous snake species indigenous to Karnataka. It was reportedly captured and later released in a safe place out of people's reach.
In response to the video, Amazon Help tweeted, ''We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update.''