‘As women, we really need to be who we are’: Sunny Leone

BENGALURU: Turning heads with her vibrant yellow co-ord set that perfectly highlighted her radiant personality, popular model and actor Sunny Leone has been spending a considerable amount of time in Bengaluru lately. “I’ve been living here for the last month, travelling back and forth, shooting and so many different things have been happening. Also, David [Weber, her husband] loved the airport,” laughs Leone, who accompanied Weber to launch a beauty store in the city. Leone also announced the exclusive range of her beauty products – StarStruck.

Leone is in Karnataka shooting for her next project, the details of which have not been announced yet. “I always enjoy shooting. I was actually shooting around four hours away from here in a place called Gundlupet. It was a very long journey but the drive in the area

was amazing. I saw an elephant while we were driving and the best thing was that they were just roaming free,” says Leone, who was also seen visiting a school in a small village named Kabbali recently.

The actor also recently released the first look of her upcoming Tamil film Quotation Gang, written and directed by Vivek K Kannan where she will be starring opposite Priyamani and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The gritty crime-thriller will see Leone in the role of a rural mafia member, which will be starkly different from her previous roles.