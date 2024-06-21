Bengaluru: Over 65 kg ganja seized, two peddlers arrested

BENGALURU: Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 65.47kg of ganja during a five-day raid on moving trains. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 65,47,900. Two peddlers were arrested, said an official release. The raid was conduced by the special squad of the GRP, from June 13 to 18.

A total of four cases for illegal transportation of ganja were filed by the GRP during the raids. GRP Deputy SP, Bengaluru, Ravi Kumar, Circle Inspector Bengaluru M N Ravishankar and Sub Inspectors Vasanth Kumar and Satyappa played a crucial role in the seizures.