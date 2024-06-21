BTP uses AI drones to manage traffic

BENGALURU: To equip drones with advanced sensors for monitoring traffic flow, detecting congestion, and providing real-time data to enhance traffic management, the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) in collaboration with Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) launched the AI Drone Swarm Initiative.

A drone swarm typically consists of multiple drones working in coordination, communicating with each other, and sharing information to achieve a common objective. These drones can be the same type or different, ranging from small quadcopters to larger fixed-wing drones.

The drones were developed by 40 engineering students from NMIT under the guidance of Dassault System Foundation, which aims to push the boundaries of knowledge, and inspire a passion for engineering and science among young students at schools and universities.

Chief Guest MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police - Traffic, mentioned that these drones will enable the city traffic police to ticket vehicles for overspeeding on the airport road.

Discussing the technology’s impact on traffic systems, the senior official added that the technology will serve as one of the input tools for the ASTraM application, a smart traffic engine which offers comprehensive insights into the road traffic scenario.